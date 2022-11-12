Hollard’s Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo is CIMG Marketing Practitioner of the Year

Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the Hollard Insurance-Ghana has been adjudged the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana’s (CIMG) Marketing Practitioner of the Year, 2021.

She was honoured at the just-ended 33rd Annual National Marketing Performance Awards ceremony held in Accra which celebrated and acknowledged distinguished marketing practitioners.

Themed, “Creative Marketing and Innovation in a Volatile Global Economy”, the CIMG recognised Cynthia for leading Hollard Ghana’s innovative brand-building efforts and her enormous work throughout the year.

Also, the CIMG 2021 Marketing Practitioner of the Year was cited her for excellence in marketing insights, people, corporate and reputation management, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sound marketing strategies.

According to the Institute, the above qualities sets Cynthia and Hollard apart as corporate achievers for 2021 for their tremendous marketing strategies.

Cynthia expressed gratitude to the Governing Council of CIMG for the honour and the recognition adding that, “it is fulfilling to be acknowledged by the prestigious CIMG for our quest to create and secure a better future through inventive marketing”.

Adding that, impactful marketing happens at the confluence of visionary leadership, an enabling environment, purpose, hard work, a fantastic team, and a great brand style.

“I thank Hollard, my family, and the extended community for their supportive advocacy, and “Akpe na wo,” to Group CEO Patience Akyianu, Managing Director’s Daniel Addo and Nashiru Iddrisu, and the larger purple team, especially Elorm Senah and Aviel Benni Derry,” she said.

She observed that, marketing insurance is no small feat, especially in this volatile global economy and it requires the right expert to drive strategic brand and customer initiatives that are attractive to target audiences.

Hollard Insurance management commended Cynthia for her remarkable strategies at promoting the company’s vibrancy and business purpose, and her impactful work with her team has resulted in our group’s exceptional brand growth.

Patience Akyianu mentioned that, Cynthia’s collaborative work with the Hollard Team has seen increased staff engagement and the company’s pride.

We are proud of her CIMG achievement and dedicate the win to our customers, partners, and stakeholders for being receptive audiences.

As a marketing-oriented company, we will continue to serve them better through our original products, distinctive distribution channels, and customised policies curated for every need”, Patience added.

About Cynthia Eyram Ofori-Dwumfuo

In 2021, Cynthia was named a top 25 innovator in Europe, the Middle East & Africa in the prestigious SABRE (Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement) Innovator 25 list by globally respected PRovoke Media.

She is called one of the Top 10 Women in PR by Women in PR Ghana and listed by Avance Media among the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians in Leadership and Civil Society.

Cynthia is currently the Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Hollard Ghana. Previously, she held senior roles at top advertising and communications agencies and worked in the USA, UK and pan-Africa. Consulting, she coordinated local and international projects, some funded by Rockefeller Foundation and CGAP/World Bank.

Cynthia is the Board Chair for the Springboard Roadshow Foundation and serves on several boards, including the executive council of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah