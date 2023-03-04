Hollywood Street Closures For 2023 Oscar Week

To ensure public safety, support security strategies and facilitate the production of this year’s Oscars®, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the City of Los Angeles have finalized street closure plans around the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

To accommodate the construction of press risers and pre-show stages along the Oscars red carpet, all lanes of Hollywood Boulevard are closed from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

MTA will begin re-routing bus traffic and subway trains will bypass the Ovation Hollywood station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 11, until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. on Monday, March 13.

Between Sunday, March 5, and Oscar Sunday, March 12, additional streets and sidewalks will be closed for varying periods.

Details of the closures and maps of affected areas are available from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Thirteenth District City Council field offices and on the Academy’s website at https://oscars.org/closures.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.