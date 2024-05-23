Holo Holo Music Festival: Island Vibes Take Over Tacoma Dome

The anticipation was palpable as music lovers in Tacoma, Washington, eagerly awaited the arrival of the Holo Holo Music Festival.

For the first time ever, the iconic Tacoma Dome would be transformed into a haven of island vibes, courtesy of Good Vibez Presents—the masterminds behind California’s legendary California Roots Music and Arts Festival.

On November 9-10, attendees would be treated to two days of unforgettable performances by some of the best island reggae acts in the business. With headliners like Kolohe Kai, Steel Pulse, Iam Tongi, and J Boog, the lineup promised to deliver an immersive experience that would transport concert-goers to the tropical shores of Hawaii.

For Dan Sheehan, co-owner of Good Vibez Presents and a proud native of O’ahu, the expansion of the Holo Holo Music Festival to Tacoma was a dream come true. “We wanted to bring the music of Hawaii to the mainland as a gift to those who are homesick for the sounds and feelings of home,” Sheehan explained. “Expanding to Tacoma was part of our plan to reach new markets, and we’re thrilled to showcase this music and our vibe at such an iconic venue.”

As the festival’s popularity grew, so did its scope. What began as a simple music festival paying homage to the sounds of the islands had evolved into a celebration of island culture in its entirety. Alongside the stellar lineup of musicians, attendees could look forward to spiritual welcome ceremonies, traditional dances performed by local halaus, and a tantalizing array of island eats and drinks served up by local vendors.

With tickets set to go on sale on May 24 at 10 am PDT, excitement reached fever pitch among Tacoma’s music aficionados. For them, the Holo Holo Music Festival wasn’t just a concert—it was a chance to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of island culture and experience a taste of paradise right in their own backyard.

As the countdown to November began, anticipation continued to build. For two unforgettable days, the Tacoma Dome would play host to a musical extravaganza unlike any other, where the spirit of aloha would reign supreme, and the rhythms of reggae would unite people from all walks of life in celebration of life, love, and the power of music.