Holy Dorgbetor Climbs to 6th in IBF Rankings

Ghanaian featherweight boxer Holy “The Jaw Breaker” Dorgbetor has risen to sixth place in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) International rankings, edging closer to global contention.

The IBF Africa champion, fresh off a victory over Ukraine’s champion at the WBC Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, is now positioned to break into the IBF’s elite world rankings.

Dorgbetor, trained by Coach Laryea “Lion” at The Gym in Accra, is also ranked Ghana’s top pound-for-pound professional boxer by Boxing Ghana (April/May 2025). His next challenge comes at the WBC Grand Prix in Riyadh on June 20, where he faces undefeated Albanian contender Muhamet Qamili (15-0, 7 KOs) in the round of 16.

Dorgbetor credited Ace Power Promotions for their role in nurturing Ghanaian talent, stating, “Their support keeps Ghana on the boxing world map.” Coach Laryea expressed confidence in his protégé: “This ranking is a stepping stone. Our goal is global dominance.”

The ascent reflects Ghana’s resurgence in boxing, with Dorgbetor leading a new generation of fighters. A win against Qamili would advance him to the WBC quarterfinals, amplifying his bid for a world title shot.