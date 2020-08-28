Apostle Aikins Awumey, General Overseer of the Holy Ghost Prayer Mission International, has called on Ghanaians to help the government to fight coronavirus disease (covid-19)pandemic which was claiming many lives.

He said the fight against the disease could only be won if the citizenry adhered to the safety protocols of the World Health Organization and the Ghana Health Serviced by washing their hands under running water, observing the social distancing and also the wearing of face masks.

Apostle Awumey made the call, when the church organized free medical screening for the people of Pig Farm, Nima and Accra Newtown.

He regretted that the wearing of the face mask which was declared mandatory by the President was not adhered to by some people.

‘Let us all adhere to the protocols by wearing the face masks and the washing of our hands which is the safest way for us to avoid spreading the disease’’, Apostle Awumey said.

He appealed to Ghanaians to go for medical check-up and know their health status to stay healthy at all times.

Apostle Awumey said diseases detected early cost less in treatment and that Ghanaians should not wait for them to get sick before rushing to the health facility for treatment.

He also advised them to desist from self-medication which he said was not good practice since that could develop complications.