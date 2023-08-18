Holy Spirit Is The Greatest Heritage Of Christians – Overseer Mathias Wornu

The Chaplain of the Pentecost Senior High School (PENSEC) in Kumasi, Overseer Mathias Wornu, who doubles as the Resident Minister for Estate Worship Centre in the New Tafo Area of The Church of Pentecost has asserted that the Holy Spirit is the greatest heritage Christ Jesus bequeathed to Christians.

“As Christians, the heritage won for us through the blood and toil of our Lord Jesus Christ is the Holy Spirit,” he stated.

Overseer Wornu said this while delivering a sermon during a two-day Campus Retreat organised by the school from Thursday, July 27 to Friday, July 28, 2023.

Dubbed: ‘Holy Spirit Convocation’ the event was held under the theme: “The Holy Spirit Will Come Upon You” (Luke 1:35; Acts 1:8), with Pastor Isaac Koda Plange and Overseer Nicholas Dei-Kumi as guest speakers. It was held in two sessions: Morning and Afternoon; characterized by fasting and prayers.

Reading from Isaiah 11:1-2; 61:1-3, Overseer Wornu described the Holy Spirit as the Spirit of wisdom, understanding, might, counsel, knowledge and the fear of the Lord.

He said that when the Holy Spirit comes the weak becomes strong, the sick is healed, the captives are set free and the good news is preached to the poor.

The Estate Worship Centre Resident Minister further explained that with the Holy Spirit all things are possible.

“It was impossible for a virgin to conceive and give birth, but when the Holy Spirit came upon Mary the impossibility became possible,” he stated.

According to him, though Jesus was God, He needed the Holy Spirit as He took on human form because without the Holy Spirit there is absolutely nothing a man could do. For reason, he stated, Jesus did not do away with the Holy Spirit during His earthly sojourn, but waited for the Spirit to come upon Him (Matthew 3:16).

“As you remain human, flesh and blood until the Holy Spirit comes, there is nothing meaningful you can do,” he stressed.

Overseer Mathias Wornu mentioned transformation of personality; being overshadowed by the power of the Most High, and having gifts to operate as the benefits of the Holy Spirit, highlighting the need for the students to be filled with the Holy Spirit to be able to do exploits and achieve higher heights in life.

After the sermon, he ushered the students into the period of prayer and there was a mighty move of the Holy Spirit as many were healed of various ailments and set free from the tyranny of the devil, with several others receiving the baptism of the Holy Spirit.