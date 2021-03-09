“Holy Spirit Speak,” Worship melody which seeks to inspire Christians to listen to the third person in the Trinity the Holy Spirit more has been outdoor at Tema by Mr. Maxwell Amu Mawuli Apezuger, a budding young gospel artiste.

The song also tunes Christians into the worship mode, prepares the heart for prayer or any Christian activity whiles reminding all of the role of the Holy Spirit as Christ Jesus directed.

To outdoor the new-born gospel song the “Holy Spirit Speak,” season gospel artistes such as Cynthia MacCauley, Doreen Okyere, Mark Nortey, Tony Kobby, El Praise congregated at the outdooring grounds and put out a splendid performance to usher the new song into the Gospel Market and the Christian fraternity.

Maxwell Amu a 24-year-old Charismatic Firebrand who was inspired through messages and teachings about the Holy Spirit and the impact it had on his life invoked the songs.

According to him, the song was about the Holy Spirit as “Jesus Christ said I would send to you a comforter, the Holy Spirit the comforter, therefore the message this song carries was to reveal the comforter to all and help the believer to see his face in all affairs of life”.

Holy Spirit Speak can be streamed on YouTube, Audiomack and SoundCloud.