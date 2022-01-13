Home garden initiative yields result in Kadjebi District

The Kadjebi District Directorate of the Department of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) Home Garden Initiative project has yielded positive results.

Home garden initiative is a technology adopted by the Department of Food and Agriculture in the Kadjebi District as a way of helping to improve on the nutrition of farm households, income generation and also improving food security in the District.

By this technology, farmers were taught innovative ways of growing vegetables using empty plastic containers, car tyres, and other available containers that the farmer has.

The beneficiaries were supplied with lettuce, cabbage, tomatoes, okro, garden eggs, cucumber, and pepper seeds for nursing and planting.

A total of 189 beneficiaries have harvested their crops, sold their produce, had income, and reinvested.

Mr Besa Akpalu, the Kadjebi District Director of the Department of Food and Agriculture disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said Kpando Kofe Joy Lady Farmers Group, having achieved the benefits, applied for support from ActionAid Ghana and were granted.

The District Director said Ms Rejoice Lumba, another beneficiary from Dzindziso community bagged GH¢400.00 from the sale of vegetables.

He said Ms Agnes Ayita, Elizabeth Abasa, Delali Atiklu, Cecilia Zonor, Rejoice Mensah, Faustina Tunyo of Pampawie, Ahamansu, Kpando Kofe, and Anani Kofe communities who also benefitted from the programme had a substantial amount of monies from the sales of their crops.

Mr Akpalu appealed to the youth to venture into farming since it pays. He said the country needed a knowledge-based agriculture to achieve high productivity.

The Director said Kadjebi District had a comparative advantage in Ginger and Oil Palm production, but a high yielding variety was needed to attract the international market.

Mr Akpalu also advised the farmers to abide by environmental consciousness and adopt good farming practices to avert climate change.

Ms Rejoice Lumba, a beneficiary said the initiative was helpful as she had money from it and called on colleague women to be involved.

She said they should eschew laziness and engage themselves, so as not to rely on their husbands for everything at home.