Homecoming celebration of the people of Agona Kwanyako launched

The chiefs and elders of Agona Kwanyako have called on natives of the town to fully participate in its first homecoming celebration, geared towards unity and progress.

It is on the theme: “Resource the Youth in Education for Community and National Development,” to raise funds for the construction of an ultra-modern physics laboratory for the Kwanyako Senior High School.

The celebration will commence on Thursday, September 27, 2022.

Professor Richard Asiedu, Chairman of the Homecoming Planning Committee, at a ceremony to launch the event, applauded Nana Ampem Darko IV, Chief of Kwanyako and the Benkumhene of Nyarkrom Traditional Area, for initiating the programme.

It is to rally the people, in Ghana and across the Dispora, to invest towards the total development of the town.

“We are inspired by your continued and persistent fruitful ideas, which have taken Kwanyako very far and as a committee we pledge to work assiduously to bring this wonderful idea to fruition,” he stated.

Activities include clean-up exercise, traditional games, quiz for basic schools on the history of the area, keep fit exercises, free health screening and education, and a prayer session to thank God for His protection.

It would be climax on Saturday, October 1, with a grand durbar and presentation of awards.

Prof Aseidu, therefore, appealed to the people and well-wishers to patronise the activities and contribute towards the construction of the laboratory for the school.

Nana Asare Panyin IV, Omankrado of Kwanyako, who deputises for Nana Ampem Darko IV, explained that Kwanyako was among the oldest communities in the country and needed to be developed into a place of choice to attract tourists and investors.

“We appeal to all and sundry to bury their differences and join the crusade for total cohesion and development for generation yet to be born to continue from where we will leave it,” he said.