

Members of Homeland Study Group, a secessionist group in the Volta Region have allegedly blocked entry points into the region and attacked the Aveyime and Mepe police station,abducting three policemen in the process.

They blocked roads in Sogakope, a critical portion of the Lagos- Abidjan international road and Mepe. The police are said to have called for a military backup.

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency and described it as “critical” and said operations were underway to free the three policemen in the custody of the secessionists and to bring the situation under control.