Homes, Churches And School Building Destroyed In Rain Storm At Ada West

A heavy rainstorm has hit Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region causing havoc and rendering some residents homeless as houses, churches, and a private school were destroyed.

The communities affected in the district include: Toflokpo Anukpenya, Hanya, Korpeynguam, Salom—Madagber, Matsekope, Koluedor and others.

The rainstorm which lasted about two hours on Friday was accompanied by fierce winds, which ripped up the roofing of the homes, churches, and the school building thereby exposing; property, textbooks, exercise books, musical instruments, electricity installations and accessories and other vital documents to the rain.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Jerry Narh, the Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for the Ada-West District Assembly (AWDA) said the Faith Academy at Toflokpo Anukpenya near Sege’s roofing was ripped-up and destroyed.

He added that three church buildings were also affected with the Apostolic Faith Church at Toflokpo Anukpenya having its roofing taken off by the storm and over 80 residential buildings also affected.

“About 25 out of the pupils learning at the Faith Academy, a private basic school at Toflokpo Anukpenya before the incident, were injured and sent to the Sege Polyclinic, where they were treated and discharged,” he noted.

Mr. Narh said electricity poles were also destroyed, leaving cables exposed and led to a temporal power cut-off.

It was however restored after the Electricity Company of Ghana visited the affected communities.

He explained that about 73 people were rendered homeless and were currently perching with other families as NADMO assessed the extent of damage adding that, “it is a very serious incident because we have tall trees falling and all that”.

Mr. Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah, the Ada-West District Chief Executive told the GNA that, the incident was unfortunate and disastrous.

He said NADMO would assess the cause of damage to the various communities and families, and present its report to the Assembly for further action.

Mr. Daniel Tetteh Ajesiwor, a resident of Sege who also had his building affected described the situation as a catastrophe.

Mr. Ebenezer Adabang, a resident of Toflokpo said, “I was at the farm but due to the storm, I went home only to find the roof of my house ripped-up by the storm. I had no choice but to wander around until this morning.”

Madam Maamle, a victim at Matsekope also said she was lying on the carpet in her room, “and suddenly my door opened forcefully due to the pressure of the heavy storm.

“Then the roof ripped up immediately and the wood on the roof fell into the room, I don’t even know what to say nor do”.

Scores of affected residents who interacted with GNA called for support from the government, NGOs, philanthropists, and all individuals capable of helping to relieve them from the impact of the disaster.