Homowo Festival emanates from the Bible – Rev Amarkwei

Reverend Dr Charles Amarkwei, the Minister in Charge of the Calvary Congregation, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ashaley Botwe, Sunday said the Homowo Festival, literary meaning ‘hooting at hunger’, emanates from the Bible as part of the works of Jesus Christ.

He said Matthew 6:11, which says: “Give us this day our daily bread,” is a prayer that could be linked to the Homowo Festival of the Gas.

Rev. Amarkwei said this during the Homowo Thanksgiving Service by the Church on the theme: “Give Us This Day Our Daily Bread, Celebrating Ga Homowo Festival as a Mission of Christ.”

The service attracted dignitaries from the Ga State, including the Chief of Ashaley Botwe, Nii Afutu Kotey Gbemesue II, dressed in traditional attires, to worship with the congregation.

Rev. Amarkwei urged Ghanaians to seek God’s wisdom and let their lifestyles be shining examples for others.

History has it that the Homowo Festival is celebrated in remembrance of the bountiful harvest by the Gas after a terrible famine.

He appealed to the Chief of Ashaley Botwe and his council of elders to embrace all faiths and work in unity to enhance development.

Rev. Amarkwei encouraged Christians to participate in family engagements, make peace with one another, and keep trusting God to achieve their breakthroughs.

Nii Gbemesue acknowledged the need to thank God for granting the people of the Ga State the grace to celebrate another festival.

“In times like these, people who are far and near come home and celebrate in unity and harmony. Celebration of Homowo brings peace, love and unity among families,” he said.

Nii Gbemesue pledged to work with all stakeholders in the community towards building a peaceful, formidable and stable community.

“I thank the Almighty God for how far He has brought us; the Church and the community.”