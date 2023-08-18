Homowo Festival: MTN  Presents Cheque of GHC10k to Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council

In a grand style, Ghana’s Leading Telecommunications Company, MTN has joined the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council in James Town to commemorate this year’s Homowo Festival.

As part of efforts of making this year’s Homowo Festival a remarkable one, MTN Ghana, donated a cheque of GHS10,000, Airtime worth GH¢1,000, and Drink hampers to support the Traditional Council in James Town to celebrate the festival blissfully.

This kind gesture forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, to help project Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and delight its customers and make their lives a whole lot brighter.

Presenting the items to, Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, the Manager of Southeast Business District of MTN Ghana, Kwasi Osei Hyeaman said as a company they believe that festivals project a lot about African society and are considered an integral part of the development of the communities.

“As part of its longstanding relationship with the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, MTN has set up customer experience centres in James Town to address the needs of clients from today to Sunday, August 20.

While providing a distinct customer experience during the Homowo Festival celebration all weekend, customers will be assisted to reconnect their SIM with the Ghana Card, they will be educated on Mobile Money fraud, and encouraged to use the ‘My MTN App’, the ‘MTN MoMo App, and the ‘Ayoba’ App,” he stated.

This objective is at the core of our business at MTN; connecting families, friends, and businesses through the services we provide.

The commercial activities tied to these celebrations improve the economic conditions of the celebrating communities; this is why MTN Ghana continues to lend its support to over 40 festivals across the country.

“We are happy to be connected to the festival because aside from hooting at hunger, the Homowo celebration is used to foster togetherness, connect people, and bring about development.

MTN Ghana on Wednesday, August 16, also supported the La Traditional Council with a cash amount of GHS10,000, credit worth GHS1,000, and a hamper of drinks for the celebration of the Homowo Festival,” he disclosed.

He said through this festival MTN will be able to strengthen its relationship with their customers also and help resolve some of the customer issues that may need attention.

However, he also seized the opportunity to educate the public on MoMo fraud; advising the customers to guard their Mobile Money (MoMo) pin at all times by ensuring that it is not given to anybody.

The Paramount Stool Secretary, Nii Akwei Bonsu III, who received the items on behalf of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, thanked MTN Ghana for their unflagging support towards the celebration of the Homowo Festival over the years.

“We say a big thank you to MTN for the annual donation to support the Ga Homowo festival. We’ve had a partnership with them over the years and we appreciate them whenever they come. We wish them Godspeed in whatever they do.

We expect that anytime we call on them they will come to our aid to celebrate our festival and other events with us,” Nii Akwei Bonsu III said.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh