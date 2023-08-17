Homowo Festival: MTN  Supports La Traditional Council with GH¢100k

As part of efforts of making this year’s Homowo Festival a memorable one, MTN Ghana, has embarked on another benevolence exercise by donating some valuable items to La Traditional Council.

The items donated include a cash amount of GH¢ 10,000.00, Airtime worth GH¢1,000, and Drink hampers.

Presenting the items to, La Traditional Council, the Manager of Southeast Business District of MTN Ghana, Kwasi Osei Hyeaman said as a company they believe that festivals project a lot about African society and are considered an integral part of the development of the communities.

Adding that donation also forms part of the company’s quest to delight its customers and make their lives a whole lot brighter.

“We are happy to be connected to the festival because aside from hooting at hunger, the Homowo celebration is used to foster togetherness, connect people, and bring about development.

This objective is at the core of our business at MTN; connecting families, friends, and businesses through the services we provide.

The commercial activities tied to these celebrations improve the economic conditions of the celebrating communities; this is why MTN Ghana continues to lend its support to over 40 festivals across the country.

According to him, to provide a distinct customer experience during the celebration, MTN will set up experience centers at vantage points.

“In view of the just-ended SIM registrations, we will also help customers to reconnect their SIM with the Ghana Card and register those who need similar services.

We hope that through this festival we will be able to strengthen our relationship with our customers in this community and help resolve some of the customer issues that may need attention. In addition, we seek an opportunity to do some education on MoMo fraud during the celebrations.

We all have to help educate our cherished customers on the benefits of keeping their phones and wallets safe,” he highlighted.

La Shikitele Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, who received the items on behalf of La Traditional Council, expressed his profound gratitude to the company for their kind gesture and unflinching support over the years.

He advised the youth to stay away from drugs and focus on education and other productive activities that will help shape their future.

“We want to celebrate the festival in peace as we always do. We will advise the youth to move away from hard drugs and things that wouldn’t help their development.

Times are hard but we urge them to focus in their studies to do things that will benefit their future than to waste their time on things that will drag them back,” Nii Adjei Koofeh IV advised. The 2023 Homowo Festival celebration will be climaxed on August 23.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh