Homowo horse racing festival begins

The Accra Turf Club (ATC), as part of its annual activities will organize the 2022 Homowo Horse Racing Festival at Borteyman, near Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday.

The four-day horse racing which was under the auspices of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been touted as one of the flagship competitions of ATC over the years.

By its nature, it also complements the activities lined-up as part of the Homowo events of the Ga Dangme State and the people of Greater Accra Region.

Mr. Samuel Nii Armah Turkson, the Secretary to the Board of Stewards of ATC, in an interview with GNA Sports, urged all horse owners to prepare their horses for the maiden event on Saturday.

He said transportation of horses to and from all stables in Accra to the race course and its environs would be borne by the organisers in addition to a handsome cash prize and a cup, which would also be presented to the winners.

Mr. Turkson called on all horse racing fans to patronize the festival to help revive horse racing in the country.

He said new horses from Nigeria, Senegal, Mali and other countries would take part in the racing to make it more attractive to fans.

The Secretary gave an assurance that at the end of the festival, ATC would ensure that West African Derby would also be organised this year.

He appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to give special attention to the development and promotion of horse racing to enable it to become attractive to sponsors.