Homowo: People of La urged to foster peace and unity

Reverend Solomon Kotey Nikoi, Municipal Chief Executive for La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly called for unity among the people of La, in Accra.

He said unity was key to progress and development and was important to unite as one people and build a better La for the next generation.

“In oneness there is progress, so we should all come together as one people. If there are issues and disputes, we should know how to sit together and resolve them. Fighting and misunderstanding will not take us anywhere,” he said.

Rev Nikoi gave the advice at this year’s Homowo Shor, by the Chiefs and People of the La Traditional Area, in Accra.

At the celebration, Nuumo Yemo Obroni VII, the Chief Priest (La Kpa Wulomo) for La Traditional Area performed traditional rituals, known as Kpa Solemo amidst song incantations and dancing at La Kpa Tsoshishi, in La.

The Kpa Solemo, a main activity of La Homowo, is performed on Shor, the Ga word Wednesday.

It is associated with a carnival, kpa, in Ga language, and since it is performed on Wednesday, called “kpashor.”

The ceremony is one of the programmes and activities which signify merry making for the Homowo celebration, and is done a day after Kpokpoi, the traditional food for the Homowo festival, is sprinkled.

It is performed at La Kpa Tsoshishi, (the forecourt of the Lakpa deity).

The Nuumo Yemo Obroni VII, Chief Priest first libated to begin the programme, after which he performed some rites midst drumming, singing and cheers, to thank and pacify the La Kpa god.

The Chief Priest was supported by Naa Yoomo Wulomo, Naa Koolo Wulomo, wives of the La Kpa deity and assisted by the Jarano Yei (market women).

The Naa Yoomo Wulomo and Naa Koolo Wulomo took their turns in the traditional dance and were also supported by priestesses.

Nii Obodai Addai IV, the La Mankralo, who is also the Anorhor Mantse also performed soem traditional rites, after which Nii Adjei Koofe, IV, the La Shikiteele and Head of Nmatii Abonase, also performed the traditional dance.

The second part of the rite was performed late afternoon, where the dancing floor was opened to Priestesses (Woyei) and the public.

The town folks usually make merry through the township with special greetings, with warm embrace and hugs to one another, both men and women, an activity called “shakamor.”

Aawon Awobi, Head Priestess, said seeing the unity among and harmony among the Priestesses had demonstrated a sense of unity, signifying peace, unity, and harmony among the people of La, in the coming year.

Dignitaries present at the function included, Reverend Solomon Kotey Nikoi Municipal Chief Executive for La Dadekotopon, Madam Rita Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dadekotopon and Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chair of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The rest were a representative from the Ghana Police Service, Former MP for La Dadekotopon, Nii Amasah Namoale, Sylvester Mensah, also a former MP for La Dadekotopon and other dignitaries.

Nii Amasa Namoale, Former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon who also witnessed the occasion expressed satisfaction for a successful and beautiful ceremony.

He said the beautiful ceremony had demonstrated a sense of unity and stressed the need for everyone to be at peace with each other while ensuring harmony among all.

This year’s La Homowo celebration is on the theme: “Building a Progressive La by Safeguarding our Heritage.”