Hon. Adwoa Safo must respect the memory of our late mother

We, the family and children of the Late Madam Gertrude Essie Quashigah, have noted with great sadness and disappointment the recent allegations made by former Minister for Gender, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, regarding the supposed mismanagement of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) during our mother’s tenure as National Coordinator.

Our mother, who served as National Coordinator of the GSFP from 2019 until her untimely passing in 2023, carried out her responsibilities with the highest levels of integrity, dedication, and selflessness. Under her stewardship, the Programme witnessed remarkable expansion, touching the lives of thousands of Ghanaian schoolchildren and significantly improving nutrition and welfare standards across the country.

It is deeply painful that such unfounded and unfortunate accusations are being levelled against our mother at a time when she is no longer present to speak for herself. These remarks have caused distress not only to us, her children, but to all who respected her contributions to national development.

We are particularly disheartened given the historical relationship between our late father, Major Courage Quashigah (Rtd), and Hon. Safo’s father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Both families have shared bonds rooted in mutual respect and public service, making these claims all the more disappointing.

We respectfully call on Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo to retract her statement, issue an unqualified apology, and refrain from further casting aspersions on the legacy of our late mother. We urge her to consider the pain such remarks have caused to our grieving family and to all who hold Madam Gertrude Quashigah’s memory dear.

Finally, we call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to continue to honour the life and work of Madam Gertrude Quashigah, a woman who devoted her life to the betterment of Ghanaian children and to the service of her nation.

Signed,

Isaac Aidoo, Esq.

(On behalf of the family and children of the Late Madam Gertrude Essie Quashigah)