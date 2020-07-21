Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta (Hon.), on Monday, July 20, paid a working visit to the Ghana Football Association [GFA] at its headquarters in Accra.

The Minister, who was around the vicinity to check the progress of work on a bypass linking the GFA and its neighbours – the Ghana Tourism Authority, National Roads Safety Authority, Ministry of Railways Development (Annex), the Ghana Industrial Property Office and the Ministry for Business Development.

The about 120 meters rough road has been fixed, with the assurance that the road will soon be asphalted by the Ministry to make it user friendly.

Hon. Amoako Atta used the occasion to promise that he’s going to ensure that the dilapidated road in front of the GFA will soon be asphalted to make it user friendly.

“Football is a business. Football is not just a national business but perhaps the number one international business in the world. When I saw the road leading to this high-profile office, I bowed down in shame because it was an eyesore.

“If there is any area that has done a lot for our country and marketed our country on the world scene, I can say without doubt that it is football and sports. That is why within a very short period, this delegation is here to visit you.

“My message to you is that, in less than a week, we are going to asphalt the road in front of your (GFA) office to make it user friendly.

