Hon. Emmanuel Kwaku Boam Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings to Muslim Community in Pru East

Hon. Emmanuel Kwaku Boam, Member of Parliament for Pru East, has extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to the Muslim community in his constituency and across the nation. In a heartfelt message, he congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan and prayed for divine blessings upon them.

“Eid Mubarak! As you mark the end of a period of fasting, sacrifice, and devotion, may the Almighty Allah accept your prayers and strengthen your faith,” he stated.

Hon. Boam emphasized the importance of unity, compassion, and generosity in fostering a prosperous society. He urged the people of Pru East to continue showing kindness, supporting the less privileged, and working together for the development of the constituency.

“As we celebrate, let us reflect on the values that bind us together and strive towards a brighter future for all,” he added.

He concluded his message with prayers for renewed hope, love, and success in all aspects of life, reaffirming his commitment to the well-being of his constituents.

Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant Islamic festival, marks the end of Ramadan and is observed with prayers, feasting, and acts of charity.