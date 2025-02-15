Hon. Joe Ghartey Urges End to Post-Election Violence In Ghana

Hon. Joe Ghartey, the longest serving Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region and former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, has decried post-election violence in Ghana, emphasizing the need for peace and unity.

He cautioned that such violence should not become a recurring trend, noting that Ghanaians are “one people, not sworn enemies” and should not take their peace for granted.

Ghartey referenced the recent violence in the Ashanti Region during the Council of State elections, highlighting the need for calm and stability in the country.

He also made reference to the Ablekuma North election violence, saying the time has come for action to be taken to end election related violence.

He called on organizations like the Peace Council to do more in ensuring peace before, during and after elections in Ghana.