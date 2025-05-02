Hon. Kingsley Agyemang Commends Security Forces After Successful Rescue of Abducted Lady

A young woman who was recently abducted in Abuakwa South has been safely rescued, following swift and coordinated efforts by the Ghana Police Service, National Security, and other security agencies.

In a public update, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, expressed profound gratitude to all who contributed to the successful operation. He praised the professionalism and dedication of the security forces, whose urgent response brought relief to a distressed family and renewed community confidence in Ghana’s security apparatus.

“To the Ghana Police Service, National Security operatives, and all other collaborating security agencies, your professionalism, urgency, and coordinated efforts are commendable,” Dr. Agyemang stated. “Your tactical excellence in tracking and rescuing the victim has restored hope and confidence in our collective ability to safeguard our people.”

The MP also extended appreciation to the grassroots movement Proudly Asiakwan for their vital support during the ordeal, acknowledging their role in rallying the community during a distressing time.

While celebrating the safe return of the victim, Dr. Agyemang used the occasion to urge residents—particularly parents and guardians—to remain vigilant and cautious. He emphasized the need for heightened community awareness to prevent future incidents.

“This incident is a reminder that threats can arise when least expected. Let us stay alert, support one another, and be cautious about who we trust,” he urged.

The MP reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening security in the constituency and promised continued collaboration with relevant agencies to improve safety measures.

The successful rescue has been met with relief and praise across Abuakwa South, highlighting the importance of collective action and the critical role of timely intervention in matters of public safety.