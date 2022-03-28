Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan Commissions Abelemkpe Astro Turf To Unearth Talents

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan has joined the MCE of Ayawaso West Wuogon Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah to inaugurate the Abelenkpe Astro Turf in the constituency.

The beautiful edifice, fitted with flood lights to enable night activities to take place is part of the numerous projects under the auspices of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) headed by lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony yesterday, Sunday March 27, 2022, Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan thanked the Chiefs and Elders of Okponglo and Bawaleshie Traditional Council and the Chief of Alajo for their immense support in inaugurating this project.

She also extended her gratitude to Ministers, Colleague MPs, Director of Sports UG, Abelenkpe Astro Turf committee and other Dignitaries, Constituency Executives and Party faithfuls who graced the occasion.

The CEO of Coastal Development Authority (CODA) lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib in his speech expressed the hope that the park willl be used to unearth talents in the constituency.