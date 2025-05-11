Hon Ransford Owusu Boakye Confirmed as New Juaben South MCE with 100% Endorsement

Hon. Ransford owusu Boakye has officially been confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Mew Juaben South Municipal Assembly after securing 100% of votes from Assembly Members in an electoral exercise held on Friday.

The confirmation event, held in the Municipal, was attended by several dignitaries including the Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, who delivered a keynote address on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama.

In her speech, the Regional Minister expressed gratitude to the Assembly Members for their commitment to local governance and urged them to unite behind the new DCE to drive development in the District.

She emphasized the importance of strong local leadership in the implementation of President Mahama’s national development agenda, which includes economic stabilization, infrastructural expansion, and decentralization.

“The nominee before you today has been carefully selected based on merit, competence, loyalty, and an unflinching commitment to serve this municipality,” Hon. Adjei Awatey stated.

She further appealed to Assembly Members to confirm the nominee with a “one-touch” endorsement, noting that unity and prompt action were vital for development at the grassroots level.

“We cannot afford delays. We cannot afford divisions,” she stressed.

Despite her passionate call for unanimous support, the nominee secured 100% of the votes, successfully surpassing the required threshold for confirmation.

The event was attended by traditional authorities, the Member of Parliament for the area, heads of departments, the media, and other stakeholders.

The confirmation marks the beginning of Hon. Ransford owusu tenure, with expectations high for accelerated development and responsive governance in New Juaben South Municipal