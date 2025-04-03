Hon. Thomas Nyarko Ampem Celebrates KNUST School of Medical Sciences’ Legacy

Hon. Thomas Nyarko Ampem, the Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South and a proud alumnus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), delivered a heartfelt and inspiring keynote address today at the 50th Anniversary celebration of the School of Medical Sciences (SMS) at KNUST.

Speaking before a distinguished audience that included the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, the Minister for Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frederick Amoakohene, and faculty, students, and alumni of the institution, Hon. Nyarko Ampem took a moment to reflect on the school’s significant contributions to Ghana’s healthcare sector.

“It is with great pride and nostalgia that I stand before you today,” Hon. Nyarko Ampem began, sharing personal reflections from his own time at KNUST. He fondly recalled his leadership role as a choir master, a position that he said instilled in him the values of leadership, discipline, and teamwork. “These qualities have guided me throughout my career,” he remarked, noting that his experiences at KNUST were foundational to his success in public service.

The MP expressed deep admiration for the work of the School of Medical Sciences over the past five decades. “Since its establishment in 1975, KNUST SMS has trained over 4,000 medical professionals, many of whom have gone on to become leaders in medicine, academia, and healthcare policy,” he said. He lauded the faculty, staff, and students for their tireless commitment to medical education and research, which has contributed significantly to the improvement of healthcare in Ghana.

Hon. Nyarko Ampem also took the opportunity to highlight the progress made in the nation’s healthcare sector, citing the improvement in the doctor-to-population ratio. He noted that in 1989, Ghana had just one doctor for every 20,460 people, a figure that has now improved to one doctor for every 5,000 people as of 2021. “KNUST SMS has played a pivotal role in this progress, and today, we celebrate this contribution with immense pride,” he said.

However, Hon. Nyarko Ampem emphasized that the celebration of KNUST SMS’s past achievements should also serve as a stepping stone toward future growth. “The next 50 years present an opportunity to further position this institution as a leader in medical research, innovation, and healthcare delivery,” he urged.

A major highlight of the event was the official launch of the new four-story Medical Training Facility at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH). The facility, designed to enhance the learning experience for medical students, features modern lecture halls, simulation rooms, laboratories, student clinics, and a comprehensive medical library. Hon. Nyarko Ampem described this as a significant milestone in KNUST’s continued commitment to providing world-class medical education.

Representing the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Nyarko Ampem reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare sector. He shared details of the government’s allocation of over GH¢2 billion for healthcare infrastructure between 2025 and 2028, including GH¢200 million in the 2025 budget for critical projects like the new Medical Training Facility at KATH.

“The government of Ghana is fully committed to ensuring that our medical professionals have the resources they need to meet the growing demands of the healthcare system,” he said.

While acknowledging the critical role of government support, Hon. Nyarko Ampem also called for greater collaboration from other sectors. He urged corporate bodies, alumni, and philanthropic organizations to invest in the future of KNUST SMS. “As an alumnus, I understand the power of collective effort,” he stated. Drawing from his own experiences working with various stakeholders to complete the first phase of the SRC Hostel, he emphasized the importance of structured communication, accountability, and transparency in ensuring the success of major projects.

In closing, Hon. Nyarko Ampem urged all present to look forward to the next 50 years with optimism and dedication. “The next 50 years hold even greater promise for medical innovation, research, and excellence. Together, we can ensure that KNUST SMS continues to be a beacon of medical excellence, not only in Ghana but beyond,” he concluded.

His powerful words resonated with the audience, setting the tone for a hopeful and collaborative future for the School of Medical Sciences as it enters its next 50 years of service to the country and beyond.