Honda and Nissan Initiate Talks for Potential Merger to Compete with Growing Chinese Auto Threat

Honda and Nissan have officially agreed to enter into talks over the next six months about a potential merger that would create the world’s third-largest automaker, positioning them as stronger contenders against the rising threat from Chinese carmakers.

A third Japanese automaker, Mitsubishi, which is already aligned with Nissan, will also participate in the discussions.

If the merger proceeds, the combined entity would surpass General Motors (GM) and trail only Toyota and Volkswagen in global sales. This move reflects a broader trend in the automotive industry, where companies are increasingly seeking consolidation to better compete with disruptive market forces.

Mergers within the auto industry are not uncommon, but they have often struggled to succeed. For instance, Daimler-Benz’s acquisition of Chrysler Corp. in 1998 ended in a split after a decade, and Chrysler’s later merger with PSA Group to form Stellantis has faced its own set of challenges, including falling sales and profits. Similarly, Nissan’s alliance with Renault, which was not a full merger, unraveled following the arrest of CEO Carlos Ghosn in 2018 on charges of financial misconduct.

The push for consolidation comes at a time when automakers are grappling with the costly transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and heightened competition from Chinese manufacturers, which have advanced significantly in EV production, surpassing many Western counterparts.

Nissan, in particular, has been struggling since its alliance with Renault collapsed. The company reported a dramatic 94% drop in profits for the six months ending in September 2024 compared to the previous year, primarily due to losses from its auto operations. Nissan also cut its production by 20%, resulting in the loss of 9,000 jobs, and significantly reduced its operating profit forecast for the year.

“We are at a pivotal moment,” said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida in a statement regarding the merger talks. “Together, we can create a unique way for customers to enjoy cars that neither company could achieve alone.”

The merger would likely mark a critical step for both companies as they attempt to regain stability and scale in the face of mounting financial and competitive pressures. Nissan has faced mounting debt, with analysts speculating the company could face bankruptcy as soon as 2026 when substantial debt comes due.

Auto industry analyst Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley suggested that the Honda-Nissan talks could signal the start of a larger wave of mergers across the sector. “Legacy auto companies that don’t find new partners must face the prospect of being smaller companies with higher capital expenditures and R&D costs per vehicle,” he noted. “We’re entering a new phase where strategies for scale and cost leadership increasingly focus on cooperation and consolidation.”

As the automotive industry evolves, the Honda-Nissan merger could set the stage for further consolidations, as companies look to optimize their operations and remain competitive in an increasingly challenging global market.