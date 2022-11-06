Honest people needed in the church to lead activities for growth – Rev. Prosper Dzomeku

The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), Right Rev. Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, says until honest people are elected to leadership positions, the Church would struggle to grow and develop.

He said if the Church had the wrong people in the right positions, it could not explore any meaningful growth and development.

Right Rev. Dzomeku made this known when, he together with the Church’s Synod Committee, met all Presbyters (elders) of the Accra Presbytery Association as part of their election process for new Executives in Accra.

He said some of the people Church members elected to positions of Presbyters and to serve on the Church session were not fit to be there but for other reasons, they find themselves in these positions.

The Moderator urged the Presbytery Committee responsible for vetting the nominated Presbyters to fail anyone who did not contribute to the growth of the Church financially by not paying their tithe.

“We are not angels, but the Church is looking for honest people, who are willing and ready to serve in God’s vineyard,” he added.

The Moderator, therefore, called on Presbyters of the Church to have an honest report about themselves, which would in turn be an example to the congregation.

Right Rev. Dzomeku said men and women elected to the position of Presbyters needed to be full of the holy spirit, have the wisdom to lead and support Church growth and must have an honest report about themselves.

Meanwhile, he called on leaders of the various congregations to allow the young people in the Church to exhibit their God-given potential.

He said the leaders should engage the young people in all their activities and prepare them for the future.

The Moderator said the Synod Committee had agreed on the establishment of friendly congregations and the Church wanted to be intentional in the establishment of English and French Assemblies.

This will open the young ones up to participate effectively in Church activities and enable them to contribute to the growth and development of the Church.