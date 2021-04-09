(dpa) – Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, who fled to Britain in June, late on Wednesday said the country has approved his asylum application.

“After several interviews in 4 months, the Home Office has informed me that my asylum application is approved,” Law said in a tweet.

“The fact that I am wanted under the National Security Law shows that I am exposed to severe political persecution and am unlikely to return to Hong Kong without risk.”

The 27-year-old former lawmaker fled Hong Kong just as Beijing implemented a controversial national security law targeting secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism.

Authorities in the territory have increasingly used the legislation to crack down on all opposition, with a focus on the territory’s pro-democracy movement.

Law said that he hoped his case would help Britain’s Home Office “understand more about the complicated situation in Hong Kong.”

“To free more protesters from Beijing’s authoritarian oppression, the Home Office could consider more comprehensive evidence when coping with Hong Kong cases,” he tweeted.

When he was elected at the age of 23 in 2016, Law was the youngest MP in the history of the former British Crown Colony.

However, Law lost his seat a year later when a court found that he and other activists had been insincere in taking their oaths of office.

He was to face trial last year for illegal gathering but fled to Britain in June, shortly before Beijing passed the security law for the autonomous governed Special Administrative Region of China.

Law noted that his situation may not apply to all Hong Kong asylum seekers.

“Some may not have enough evidence to substantiate their claims due to lack of media reports or fleeing before the persecution,” he wrote.

“Fears over their claims being denied, most of them live in distress and anxiety… Thus, I hope that my case can help the Home Office understand more about the complicated situation in Hong Kong.”