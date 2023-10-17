Hong Kong, China book ticket for Round 2 of World Cup qualifiers

Hong Kong, China booked its ticket of the Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 after eliminating Bhutan 4-2 on aggregate, despite a 2-0 away defeat on Tuesday.

According to the schedule, 10 teams will book their places in the next round after two-legged clashes in Round 1.

Hong Kong, China that had established a huge advantage in the first leg with a 4-0 triumph on home turf last Thursday, failed to unlock the opposite’s defence on Tuesday, while Chencho Gyeltshen and Lobzang Chogya scored for the home side.

But more goals were not forthcoming as Hong Kong, China held out to progress to Round 2, where it will join Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in Group E.