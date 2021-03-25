dpa/GNA – Hong Kong authorities suspended the use of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by German firm BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer on Wednesday, following issues with the packaging.

The government said it had paused the use of the vaccine after receiving notification from a regional supplier of “defective packaging” of one batch of the vaccine.

As a precaution, it would also hold the use of a second batch, while an investigation was launched by BioNTech and its regional partner Fosun Pharma into the issue, according to the statement.

“BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have no reason to believe that there is a risk to product safety,” the statement read.

Nonetheless, all vaccination centres would stop administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with immediate effect until further notice, the statement added.

The government would hold an emergency meeting with Fosun Pharma, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said, with further announcements expected.

Hong Kong’s inoculation programme kicked-off on February 26, after a delay in receiving vaccinations from overseas and an initial slow uptake of China’s Sinovac vaccine, the first jab to be procured.

In total, the city now offers three shots to the public, including the vaccine by British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Before vaccines were rolled out, Chief Executive Carrie Lam received the Sinovac jab on public television, a move to bolster public confidence in the shot.