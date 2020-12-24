Hong Kong health authorities reported 71 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, including 61 locally transmitted infections, as well as an additional 50 preliminary positives.

Of the new cases, 31 had unknown origins. Ten were imported from abroad, including three from Britain, from where Hong Kong has now banned flights due to the emergence of new, more easily transmittable strains of Covid-19.

After the emergence of another case in Fu Yan House, a large high-rise apartment building, all residents and anyone who spent two hours or more in it since November 13 must participate in mandatory testing for the virus.

Two Covid-19 patients, a 92-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman, died in hospital on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths associated with the disease in Hong Kong to 135.