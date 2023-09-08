Honorary Award Recipients Announced For Humanitarian Awards Global 2023

In the quest to inspire the next generation of change-makers, who are passionate about impacting lives and changing the narrative, the highly anticipated awards ceremony is expected to host Honorees and Awardees from about a dozen different countries on 28th October 2023 at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel Accra -Ghana.
The awards ceremony which is held annually is aimed at recognizing change makers, NGOs, SDG advocates, volunteer leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations, social impact companies, and professionals who are advancing the important work of charity each day.
Through the awards, the organizers honor and celebrate honorees’ and Awardees’ incredible contributions of resources, leadership, and financial support made in inspiring generosity and giving hope to humanity.
The theme of the Award dubbed ‘Celebrating Change Makers’ will be putting the spotlight on these individuals and organizations which will not only be celebrated but also build a strong platform for them by giving them a voice and opportunities while they continue to impact positively in the world.
The Honorary Awards are given to honor distinctive works of service,
humanitarian impacts, consistency, excellence in leadership & performance, personal accomplishments, commitment to sharing knowledge, lifetime achievements, and the ability to challenge the status quo.
This year’s list has a broad representation including diplomats, board chairs, CEOs, scholars, chancellors, professors, and philanthropists who have influenced society positively.
Below is the list of Honorees to be celebrated this year at The Humanitarian Awards Global 2023 arranged in alphabetical order.
|AGUEH Dossi Sekonnou Gloria
|Founder and President of the Network of Women Leaders for Development (RFLD)
|Benin
|Ama Ata Aidoo (Posthumous Award)
|Ghanaian Author, Poet, Playwright, Politician and Academic
|Ghana
|Augustus Koranteng Kyei (Kobby kyei)
|Multiple Award-Winning Ghanaian Blogger, Social Media influencer
|Ghana
|Betty Adera
|Founder and President Betty Adera Foundation
|Kenya
|Caroline Muthoni Ndung’u
|Founder of Jewell Souls Hope Foundation
|Kenya
|Caroline Sampson.
|Help Somebody’ Campaign Convenor
|Ghana
|Christian Atsu (Posthumous Award)
|Footballer and Humanitarian
|Ghana
|Corazon Aquino Awolugutu
|PROMACH foundation
|Ghana
|Dr Abigail Wilson.
|Award Winning Innovative Clinical Pharmacist
|Ghana
|Dr Geetanjali Chopra
|Philanthropist, is the visionary Founder and President of Wishes and Blessings
|India
|Dr Victor Abbey FCILG MIoD
|Strategic Leadership, Security Risk & Change Management Consultant
|Ghana
|Dr. Evans DUAH
|Lecturer – AAMUSTED | Chief Consultant Xtart Biz Ltd
|Ghana
|Dr. Ewere Ofiri
|Founder, Divine Mercy Orphanage Dental Outreach
|Nigeria
|Dr. Mayor (Cllr) Gbola Adeleke
|Fellow, Global Peace Mission, Peace Envoy (UN Accredited)
|United Kingdom
|Dr. Tulsi Dharel
|Executive Vice-president of Canadian-Multicultural Council (CMC)
|Canada
|Dr.Tristaca McCray
|Ambassador of San Diego, CA, and the World Kindness Movement Secretary Genera
|USA
|Elijah Amoo Addo
|Executive Director, Food for All Africa
|Ghana
|Fatima Mohammed Habib
|Founder/Executive Director of Advocacy For Human Value Organization | Award winning Youngest Humanitarian in Nigeria
|Nigeria
|Fr. Andrew Campbell
|Founder of Lepers Aid Committee and parish priest of Christ the King
|Ghana
|Franklin Sowa
|The Director of Sales and Marketing, Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL)
|Ghana
|George Babafemi
|Executive Director of eTranzact Ghana Ltd
|Ghana
|Hakki Akdeniz
|Founder of Champion Pizza, Humanitarian
|New York
|Hon. Andy Okrah
|Founder and Executive Director of Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC).
|Ghana
|Hon. Dr. Monique Lynch, DSc
|Diplomat for the African Union of Youth Assembly, Mental Health Professional
|Jamaica
|Humphrey Nabimanya
|Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU)
|Uganda
|Ian Speers
|CEO and Co-Founder of Pacto Medical
|USA
|Izehi Anuge
|Socialprenuer | Author | World Values Day Schools Ambassador
|Nigeria
|James Annor Tetteh i
|Philanthropist and Social Advocate
|Ghana
|John Appiah
|President African Chamber for Youth Development, Managing Director Koforidua Clinic, Board Chair (Days for Girls Ghana)
|Ghana
|Kamasa Dorothy
|Entomologist, a conservationist, and an agriculturist
|Ghana
|Mabingue Ngom
|Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of UNFPA and Director of UNFPA Representation Office, UNFPA Addis Ababa Representation Office, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
|New York
|Mani Shree Ratna Bajracharya
|Social worker, Blood Donar Advocate
|Nepal
|Michael Leslie Bartlett-Vanderpuye
|President and Group Chairman of M&C Group.
|Ghana
|Miss Osei Vera Boateng
|Founder and CEO of V&B Charity Foundation
|Ghana
|Mr. Diallo Sumbry
|Founder of the Washington D.C. based The Adinkra Group
|Washington D.C
|Mrs Henrietta Sefogah
|Managing Director, SHAPE Healthcare
|Ghana
|Ms. Juliana Ama Kporfia
|Founder and Executive Director of Girls Excellence Movement (GEM)
|Ghana
|Naa Adorkor Codjoe
|Financial & Risk Management Specialist · Independent Consultant
|Ghana
|Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan
|CEO,Jay Foundation
|Ghana
|Obed Ampadu-Asiamah
|Real Estate, Facility & Projects Management/Administration Professional
|Ghana
|Ohemaa Adjei Andoh
|The Founder of Girls in Science and Technology (GIST),
|Ghana
|Okyeame Kwame
|Climate Change Advocate
|Ghana
|Philip Danquah
|CEO, St Philip Enterprise, youth development advocate
|Ghana
|Prince David Obadan
|President Rotary Club Surulere South RID
|Nigeria
|Rosetta Ntriwah Boakye
|child health advocate and Health influencer
|Ghana
|Salmi Watyako Tuyambeka Mvula
|Founder and Board Chairlady of Watyako Foundation
|Namibia
|Somnath Ghimire
|President of Girija Prasad Koirala Foundation America
|New York
|Stephanie Busar
|Award winning journalist and editor at CNN Worldwide.
|Nigeria