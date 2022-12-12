Honoris United Universities Announces New Partnership To Re-Envision Medical Education

As part of its commitment to leveraging new technologies to improve student outcomes, today, Honoris United Universities announces a new partnership with Lecturio, one of the world’s leading online medical education platforms, to train tomorrow’s healthcare professionals.

The partnership reinforces Honoris’ stance as a leader in health education in Africa and particularly in Tunisia, alongside its Honoris Medical Simulation Center in Tunis, accredited by the international body Society for Simulation in Healthcare.

A continually strained sector and the global shortage of healthcare professionals require a paradigm shift in how health sciences are taught. Adaptive learning recreates at-scale personalized learning with the benefits of a one-to-one personal tutor, to focus on creating higher proficiency in learners, long-term memory retention, improved outcomes, and uncovered unconscious incompetence.

Tunisia-based Honoris institutions UPSAT and Université Centrale will offer access to the Lecturio platform to an initial cohort of 2,000 students across four campuses in Tunisia, including those in Nursing, Anesthesia, Physical Therapy, Eye Care, Orthoptics, Medical Imaging, Operating Room Instrumentation, Human Nutrition, Dental Prosthetics, Midwifery. Through Lecturio, users gain access to premier medical education materials and artificial intelligence learning support of over 10,000 videos with linked quiz questions, concept pages, and a clinical case question bank.

More than half a million learners and educators from more than 175 countries are using Lecturio supported by a team of more than 250 physicians from diverse backgrounds, including educators from prestigious medical schools such as Harvard University, Johns Hopkins, and University College London. The new partnership with Honoris United Universities represents its first in the North African region. The addition of Lecturio to the Honoris network of partnerships reflects its emphasis on academic innovation by providing students with access to advanced learning technologies.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Ilhem Mestiri, Manager Director of UPSAT and Project Lead for the platform across Honoris, explains that “New learning systems that accelerate and improve skills acquisition are increasingly important as the higher education sector continues to evolve with the pace of change in industry, particularly crucial in healthcare education. The successful pilot with Lecturio this year proved that the benefits of an adaptive learning platform that is built on evidence-based teaching methods were undeniable for both students and faculty. We look forward to equipping our students, and the healthcare leaders of tomorrow, with the skills acquired through our multi-faceted, world-class approach, bolstered by this new capability.”

Stefan Wisbauer, Managing Director at Lecturio, added, “Lecturio is very pleased to be partnering with Honoris as we see them as an ambitious and visionary group looking to drive evidence-based education not just in terms of health science evidence base but also in terms of learning science and modern blended learning evidence. To do so in a region with significant needs for more healthcare professionals and a mindset that is ready to aim to build next-generation methods makes this partnership even more exciting for us.”

Founded in 2001, Université Centrale is the largest multidisciplinary private university in Tunisia, offering 7 clusters of higher education curricula: health, business, law, engineering, architecture and design, journalism and communication, information and telecommunications technologies and an executive training center, with over 5,000 students from more than 20 different countries. UPSAT is the first pioneering paramedical university in Tunisia to be recognized by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Health, alongside Université Centrale. Thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities including the partner institution the Honoris Medical Simulation Center in Tunis and its world-class faculty, UPSAT is recognized for the excellence of its academic training and the high qualification level of its graduates.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility and mobile mind-sets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educate the next generation of leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalized world. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent that is competitive in today’s fast-paced, demanding and increasingly digitized labour and start-up markets.

Honoris comprises a community of 71,000 students on 70+ campuses, learning centres and via on-line, in 10 African countries and 32 cities. The network is formed of 15 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Students have an opportunity to experience exclusive partnerships and exchange programs in more than 190 universities across Europe, the United States and Asia. Over 420 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact.

About Lecturio

Lecturio is a leading international e-learning platform for medical video education, serving students as well as universities and medical institutions. Founded in Germany’s historic publishing center of Leipzig in 2008, it has advanced to become one of the major players in the e-learning market.