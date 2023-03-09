Honour contribution of working mothers in development – SIC

Mrs Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, Tema Area Manager, SIC Insurance PLC, has stressed the need for society to continuously acknowledge the contributions of working mothers in the country’s development.

She said although there had been some acknowledgements of women contributions, it was crucial to intensify it.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Tema on International Women’s Day, she said most women in the country, irrespective of their status, married or not, were climbing the ladder of success and contributing significantly to their organisations and country at large.

She said the dynamics were changing because women were now equipping themselves with skills and tools to break bounds, however, other functions they performed seemed to affect their output.

She added that the complexity of their roles both at home and work was one of the main reasons they needed to be appreciated in their endeavours.

Mrs. Tufour called for a friendly and conducive environment where nursing mothers could comfortably work by way of providing daycare and nursery facilities closer to their place of work to effectively and efficiently execute their tasks.

She disclosed that there were some countries that permitted nursing mothers to close earlier from work for the first nine months of delivery, explaining that some of these conditions were necessary to the well-being of mothers in their quest to contribute to national development.

“Women have a lot of impacts, I believe our intuition and everything in working helps a lot,” she said.

Mrs Tufuor said successful women had to make a lot of sacrifices vis-à-vis their family responsibilities.

Mrs Tufuor noted that “women are born with some natural traits such as good listening skills, ability to form relationships, which is a core skill in the insurance companies.”

She added that women over the years had proven to be great managers as they were able to handle leadership positions, adding that “women are born with managerial skills but sometimes societal barriers hinder their growth.”

She said that all women needed was support from each other, encouragement, assisting and mentoring young ones to go through the same challenges.