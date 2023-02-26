Honour financial obligations to contractors – NDC to government

The Upper East Regional Communications Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on government to honour its financial obligations to road contractors in the region to enable them to return to site.

The call came on the backdrop of suspension of work by on the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulimakum road over the past weeks.

“We in the NDC, as a matter of urgency, call on the Government to honour all its financial obligations to the contractors to return to site,” it said.

“We hold the view that if the necessary payments are advanced to the contractors, work on the project will be completed as scheduled, considering their track record in executing such capital-intensive projects.”

Speaking at a conference dubbed: “Upper East must know series,” Mr Abdallah Jonathan Salifu, the Communications Officer of the Party, said: “There must not be further delays to this project since it had already suffered enough.”

He recalled that the 102.55 kilometre Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulimakom road project was awarded in August 26, 2016, to Constructutora Queiroz Galvao S/A, at a sum of GHȻ612.744 million.

It was awarded by the then John Mahama Government, with work commencing on December 7, 2016, scheduled to be completed on June 4, 2019.

Mr Salifu said: “The Contractor was paid advanced mobilisation of 20 per cent of the original contract sum, which amounted to GHȻ91.91 million, and after which seven other payments were made, totalling GHȻ40.6 million.”

“The total work certified is in the sum of GHȻ122.51 million.”.

Mr Salifu admonished the media, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, transport owners, drivers, and residents in the Region to join the call for the continuation and completion of the road.

“We too are taxpayers and deserve nothing less. The project must not stall.”