Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa: Humility Personified

Most young people in Ghana have admired honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from afar. His spot-on criticism of the government and continuous effective display of intellect and will, superior logic among others is an appeal that the majority of Ghanaians cannot resist.

Indeed, the rumor that he is presidential material might have arisen from his competence and effectiveness as a lawmaker. Unfortunately, whilst many of us admire him from afar, we barely get the opportunity to interact with him.

Yesterday in parliament, I had the opportunity to interact with him. Indeed, the praises for him are in order if you have the opportunity to speak to him. His contagious smile was what I noticed fir and then came his warm embrace and handshake. On national issues, he was attentive to my questions giving the exaggerated importance of a BBC journalist. Despite the nature of our partisan politics, he believes in inclusivity and reminds me that Ghana can only be developed by Ghanaians. His eloquence on individual freedom and the independence of Ghana cannot be over-emphasized.

The young generation of leaders in Ghana and Africa for that matter is seemingly redefining the leadership crisis in the continent. The likes of Julius Malema of South Africa, Bobby Wine of Uganda, and Okudzeto Ablakwa of Ghana may perhaps be the long-awaited salvation of the African continent. We must rally around them ensuring that we get the best out of them.

By

Benjamin Kwame Amankwa