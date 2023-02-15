Honyenuga says he will not take any excuse for adjournment in COCOBOD Case

Justice Clemence Honyenuga has said he will not accept any accuse from the defence team the next time his court sits on the GHS217-million financial loss case involving former chief executive officer of Ghana Cocoa Board Stephen Opuni (first accused person), businessman Seidu Agongo (second accused person) and agrochemical company Agricult (third accused person).

This follows a series of forced adjournments of the case as a result of medical excuse duties presented by Mr Agongo’s lawyers, for which reason he has missed some hearings.

Mr Agongo, whose company, Agricult, supplied Lithovit Liquid Fertiliser to COCOBOD during the tenure of Dr Opuni as CEO, has presented two excuse duties to the court from two hospitals.

The situation compelled Justice Honyenuga, a Supreme Court judge, who has sat on the matter since May 2018, to adjourn the hearing on a few occasions, much to his chagrin.

Adjourning the case again to 20 February 2023 due to Mr Agongo’s medical excuse, Justice Honyenuga told the court on Tuesday, 14 February 2023: “Yesterday [Monday, 13 February 2023], I adjourned the matter on the medical report to await the Registrar’s report. Now, as I indicated yesterday, the second accused has caused this court to adjourn proceedings for some time now. A reference to his medical report from the National Cardiothoracic Centre indicates that: ‘Assessment was done and a diagnosis of stress-induced anxiety was made, for which treatment was commenced. He reported for a review on 30 January 2023 with complaints of difficulty in sleeping, easy fatigue and worrying thoughts of over two week’s duration and high blood pressure readings’”.

“Now, the second accused, again, has brought a medical report which now indicates that he is diagnosed with acute lumbago and radiculopathy from the 37 Military Hospital and was given an excuse duty for one whole week”, Justice Honyenuga said.

He added: “At the last adjourned date, I expressed my difficulty in having to adjourn the case because of the absence of the second accused on medical excuse duty”.

“As I indicated, I have limited time to conclude this matter but such medical excuses are delaying the trial of this case”, he complained, warning: “I must state emphatically that this court has the discretion to accept or reject medical evidence and I must also add that the second accused is on bail and he is still subject to this court’s discretion. And, I must also add that this court has enormous powers to deal with any situation in this court”.

He added: “I am aware that the application for review comes off tomorrow at the Supreme Court. In the circumstances, I will adjourn this case to the 20th of February 2023 for continuation and I must, again, emphasise that on that day, I will take no excuse for an adjournment and DW7 [Defence Witness No.7] will continue his evidence in cross-examination at 10 am”.