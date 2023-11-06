Hooligans Attack Electrochem, One Person Loses Life

One person lost his life in an attack on Electrochem Ghana Limited in Ada Songor.

The incident occurred when some persons believed to be thugs and hooligans allegedly employed by Atsiakpo (Salt Galamseyers) who have launch a constant aggression on the operations of Electrochem, stormed the Alorgonkpor community to attack workers and officials of Electrochem.

The said Hooligans is said to have attacked some members of the Bonikope community barely a week ago destroying the community polytank bought for the community by Electrochem to salvage the acute water shortage faced by the community. This Hooligans burnt down properties belonging to the victims they attacked.

Information gathered is that, some officials of the company were on site doing prospecting under police protection when the said hooligans attacked them, amid firing of gun shots and throwing of stones.

The deceased according to information was stoned in the process leading to his death.

Few months ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the $80 million Electrochem Ghana Ltd. Salt Mine and Washing Plant at Sege in the Ada East District.

Electrochem Ghana Ltd, operated by the McDan Group, is a wholly Ghanaian Mining Company which has secured a concession of 41,000 acres at the Ada Songor to produce 1,000, 000 metric tonnes of salt every year.

The project is the largest salt and chlorine-alkali manufacturing company in West Africa and one of the leading players in the world’s salt industry.

The Mine currently can produce 650,000 metric tons of salt per annum. It is expected to increase its productive capacity to one million metric tons in 2024, and to two million metric tons by 2025, making it the biggest salt-producing facility in Africa.

It would be recalled that, some sections of the Ada populace have risen against government for handing over the Songor salt redevelopment project to Electrochem Ghana Limited under the McDan Group.

The company stood its grounds in ensuring that it focuses on its work and hence, the official commissioning which many people thought would bring finality to the controversies surrounding the lease.

But, the naysayers have risen up again, vandalizing the company properties, and attacking officials of the company.