Hope, Adom Fm Fun Club Donate To Our Lady Of Grace Hospital Children’s Ward

Tuesday, 14 of February, 2023, Breman Asilkuma Home Base Radio Station HOPE FIM 99. 9 MHZ in Collaboration with ADOM FUN CLUB made a donation of items to Our Lady of Grace Hospital Children’s Ward as they are celebrating Valentine Day at Bremen Asikuma in Asikuma – odoben – Brakewa District in the Central Region of Ghana.

Mr. Andoh who is the Spoke person for both Hope FM and Adom Fun Club indicated that, it is their dream to help the health centers in the district and beyoung.

He added that this program will continue yearly.

Our Lady of Grace Hospital thanked them for their good heart and help they have shown to them as they celebrate Valentine day. They continuing by pleading with the good people of Asikuma – Odoben – Brakwa to come into their aid to help them in suport of food, water, and other things.

They informed them that, they will still need their help in such situations because the hospital is owing a debts which the patients couldn’t pay and they have to discharge them so that they will come and pay later. Others too are still at the hospital though they have been discharged but because they don’t have money to Pay for their discharging fees or bills they are still at the hospital.

This kind of gesture by Hope FM and Adom Fun Club has brought hope to the hospital and the beneficiaries.

The joy and peace brough to the hospital will forever be appreciated.

Story By: Derrick Kobina Addae.