Hope Behind Walls: New Project Targets Mental Health and Education for Tamale Central Prison Inmates

A bold new project initiative, Hope Beyond Walls, has officially been launched at the Tamale Central Prison, aiming to transform the lives of short-term inmates through mental health support and educational programs.

Spearheaded by Savannah Alliance Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Prisons Service and funded by the KGL Foundation, the year-long project will provide mental health assessments, counselling services, and life-skills training to short-term inmates. It also includes capacity building for Prison Officers to better identify and manage mental health issues within the prison population.

“Inmates face serious challenges that often go untreated, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress,” said Desmond Puopelle Banye, the Project Manager of Savannah Alliance Ghana. He further added that “the project is about giving them the tools they need to heal, learn, and successfully reintegrate into society.”

Beyond the direct services for inmates, the project will also strengthen partnerships with local NGOs, healthcare providers, and traditional authorities to ensure the programs can be sustained and expanded beyond its initial 12-month phase.

This effort aligns with Ghana’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the areas of good health, quality education, reduced inequalities, and access to justice.

“Hope Beyond Walls is not just a project,” said DDP Joseph Asabre of the Tamale Central Prisons. “It’s a second chance for many young people who deserve to return to society stronger and better equipped.”

The launch marks a crucial step toward more humane, rehabilitative correctional services in Ghana, a shift that could reshape the futures of many who pass through the prison system.

KGL Foundation was created as the corporate social responsibility arm of the KGL Group and it is dedicated to building a stronger and more inclusive Ghana by engaging from the grassroots to government institutions to create sustainable and meaningful impact.