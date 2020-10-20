Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a non-governmental organisation educating girls on menstrual hygiene, has supplied school girls in the Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti Region with sanitary towels.

Over 400 pieces of sanitary pads were given to 110 girls drawn from Kwadaso Anglican Junior High School, and Kwadaso Ohwimase M/A Basic A and B schools.

Ms Ira Etsa Heathcote-Fumador, the Ashanti Regional Coordinator of HFFG, briefing the media after the presentation, said it formed part of the NGO’s 20th anniversary celebration.

She said a programme dubbed: “Pads for Girls Everywhere” had already begun targeted at distributing three million pads to 500,000 girls, both in and out of school, across Ghana.

Again, it was empowering young girls with knowledge on menstrual hygiene to ensure that they had their menstruation in a dignified and disease-free manner.

Ms Heathcote-Fumador indicated HFFG’s resolve to pushing for a reduction or total abolishing of taxes on sanitary pads to make it affordable for all adolescent girls.

She said sanitary towels were essential products and they should be made affordable, adding that no girl must stay out of school because she could not afford sanitary pad.

She advised parents and guardians to attend to the menstrual needs of their girl children to prevent unwanted pregnancies and diseases.

HFFG is currently operating in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, Volta, Northern, Bono Ahafo, Upper East and West regions.

Ms Heathcote-Fumador said the NGO had already reached out to girls living-with-disability in the Northern Region with sensitisation and supply of sanitary pads.