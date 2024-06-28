Hope Tennis Clinic 2024 Set to Enrich Tennis Culture in Ghana

Enoch Godi, former Golden Racquet tennis star and Founder of Hope Performance Tennis Inc. in the USA, is bringing the 7th edition of Hope Tennis Clinic to Kumasi and Accra in July 2024.

This renowned tennis clinic aims to foster talent and introduce the sport across Ghana.

Enhancing Tennis Skills and Community Engagement

Enoch Godi, known for his contributions to Ghanaian tennis through Hope Performance Tennis Inc., is eagerly anticipating the 7th Hope Tennis Clinic. The event is scheduled from July 5 to 7, 2024, in Kumasi and July 12 to 13, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium. Since its inception in 2018, the clinic has reached over 8,000 participants across various regions, including Cape Coast, Winneba, Sogakorpe, Tamale, Tarkwa, and Ashaiman.

The initiative also includes a Wheelchair Tennis Clinic introduced in 2021, aiming to empower athletes from diverse regions such as Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, and Western regions. Notable figures, including Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, Asamoah Gyan, and Neenyi Ghartey VII, have participated in the event, highlighting its significant cultural and community impact. This event is not just about tennis; it’s about bringing people together and making a difference in the community.

By Ermines Onyema

Sports Journalist