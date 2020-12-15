The Tema Regional Police Command has granted police enquiry bail to Mr Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso in the 2020 general election.

This follows his arrest for allegedly issuing threats of death to Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, which is under investigation.

Chief Inspector Dede Dzakpasu, Tema Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, confirmed the arrest and the grant of bail to the Ghana News Agency.

According to information gathered by the GNA, Mr Adorye was arrested by the Tema Regional CID and cautioned on allegation of threat of death reported by the MCE.

The complaint of threat of death was made by the MCE on December 6, 2020, at the Kpone Police Station.

Supporters of Mr Adorye after the elections called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoto to remove Mr Appiah from office for allegedly campaigning against the candidature of Mr Adorye which led to his defeat at the polls.

Mr Adorye gained a total of 39,546 votes leading to his defeat to Mr Joseph Akuerteh Tettey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who garnered 51,755 to become the Member of Parliament-elect.