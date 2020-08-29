Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adoye, Parliamentary Candidate, New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency, has visited the clan heads of Kpone to honour and present assorted items ahead of the homowo festival.

Mr. Solomon Tettey Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly(KKMA), introduced the Parliamentary candidate to the various clans.

According to the MCE, it was imperative for individuals who sought to lead the constituents to establish rapport especially with the traditional authorities.

” I have brought him here to introduce him to you as we prepare to celebrate the Homowo festival, ” he said.

Mr. Appiah appealed to the indigens to vote for the NPP parliamentary candidate in the elections.

Mr. Hopeson Adoye expressed gratitude for the warm reception given to him. He added that Kpone Katamanso had come a long way and it was time for a new direction and trusted leadership.

Mr Adorye told the clan heads that he had been able to lobby for four major roads to be constructed in the area before elections.

“The roads are TOR – Kpone road, Kpone barrier to Kpone township, Calypso to Michelle Camp road, Community 22 to Washington through New York to Atadeka roads and finally Appolonia road where the NDC Candidate comes from,” he said.

Mr. Adoye said job creation would be his priority, adding that no one would be left out if becomes a Member of Parliament for the Constituency.

The NPP Kpone Katamanso constituency executives and party supporters also accompanied him.