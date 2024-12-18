HOPin Academy, an entrepreneurial support organization based in Tamale, Northern Ghana, has launched a transformative initiative aimed at empowering young people to become catalysts for change and peace within their communities.

The project, titled Youth Empowerment for Peaceful Elections, focuses on educating the youth about their democratic rights, conflict resolution, and the importance of active participation in the electoral process.

Spanning from August to December 2024, the initiative began with a radio engagement to raise public awareness, followed by a stakeholder forum that brought together civil society organizations, media outlets, religious bodies, youth groups, traditional leaders, and authorities to refine the project’s direction. A subsequent workshop trained 350 young individuals, including first-time voters, who shared their insights on the training’s impact.

The workshops covered a range of topics, including voting procedures, democratic rights, peacebuilding, leadership, and advocacy. As part of the project, 50 youth peace ambassadors were selected, receiving specialized training on the electoral process, civic rights, communication skills, and the importance of peaceful election participation. These ambassadors actively engaged their communities by organizing peace day events and collaborating with local media to spread voter education messages.

A key moment in the project was the community engagement event, which included the Gushe Naa of Sagnarigu, the Northern Regional Police Headquarters’ Second in Command, the President of the Northern Regional Youth Parliament, and the NCCE Metropolitan Director. The event featured a peace rally and unity games, further promoting messages of tolerance and unity among the youth.

Josephine Awinpoka Akumbuno, Project Officer at HOPin Academy, emphasized the significance of youth empowerment in fostering a culture of peace and democracy, particularly during election periods. “By equipping our youth with the necessary tools and knowledge, we have laid the groundwork for a more peaceful and democratic future,” she said.

HOPin Academy’s Youth Empowerment for Peaceful Elections project is designed to have a lasting impact on the socio-political landscape of Northern Ghana, promoting stability and peace through active civic engagement and collaboration among the youth.