HOPSA 99 to give back to alma mater as it launches silver jubilee anniversary

Alumni from the 1999 graduating class of Holy Child High School (HOPSA 99) have officially launched its upcoming silver jubilee celebrations and speech and prize-giving day with a fundraising event for a solar legacy project.

The launch which came off on Saturday June 24, 2023 was attended by members of the year group and HOPSAN fraternity, representatives from other sister schools (APSU 99, Santa 99, MOGA 99), as well as supporters and well-wishers.

The Solar Legacy Project

The HOPSA 99 Solar Legacy Project which is to provide a sustainable energy to the school was selected by the year group as a way of giving back to the school 25years after completion as they take their turn to host the schools upcoming 78th speech and prize giving day come next year March 2024. The project is expected to cost GH¢1.3 million (without taxes).

Speaking at the launch, the president for HOPSA 99-year group, Sheila Enyonam Akyea highlighted the need for the solar project, which she mentioned would migrate the entire Holy Child School community onto solar power and make the school a net producer of energy for the nation grid.

“Our legacy project is to among other things, address the problem of unreliable power supply in the nine houses of the school, to reduce the school’s electricity bill by 50percent, to promote clean, reliable and sustainable energy, contribute significantly to the attainment of the UN SDG Goal 7 and enlighten the students, on installation and operation of solar PV systems,” she said.

Mrs. Akyea revealed that the project is intended to provide a: “total of 63KW of power which is about 70% of the school’s total energy needs. Adding to what was done by the 94 and 95-year group, it will result to a total of 90percent of the school’s energy needs,” she added.

Chair of the Project Committee, Ing. Teresa Mabel Kyei-Mensah said that as part of efforts to sustain the project, the group, with support from other year groups will set up a maintenance fund.

“With the support of the 94 and 95-year group, there will be a maintenance fund set up for the system. We will also make students form Energy Clubs to learn and support the efficient use of the systems and this will contribute to the National grid as a NET Producer while leading the strategic discussion in putting all SHSs on Sustainable, Clean, Renewable Energy,” she said.

On her part, the Vice President and Chair of the Fundraising Committee, Marian Harris Adjoa Commey called for support from the general public stressing that supporting the initiative will empower the young girls reach their potential.

She said HOPSA 99 is hoping to raise 50percent of the funds and the other 50percent from other green companies, corporates, individuals, HOPSAN communities and through fundraising events.

“Four months after taking over the baton and cutting sod for the project, we have so far raised GH¢510,000.00 out of the target GH¢700,000.00 for the year group and we pledge for more support from everyone,” she mentioned.

The Legacy Project is expected to commence in August 2023, completed in November 2023, whiles project testing takes place in January 2024 and project commissioning in March 2024.

The launch of the HOPSA 25th anniversary and Legacy Solar Project came to a successful end with donations and pledges from members who graced the occasion to bring the Solar Legacy Project into existence.

The 25th-anniversary celebration is expected to bring together members of the group from all over the world, as well as former teachers and staff members of Holy Child High School. The group hopes that the celebrations will inspire other alumni to come together and support their schools and communities.