The Holy Child past Students Association (HOPSA) in collaboration with the National Blood Service Ghana has organized blood donation to help save lives and support the national blood bank.

This exercise is also to create awareness and as part of their social responsibility to save lives.

Madam Afia Appiah, the Greater Accra branch President for HOPSA said the purpose of the donation was to support the national blood service to improve their challenges in the shortage of blood as it was currently below the target of voluntary donations.

“HOPSA and friends had a target of hundred pints of blood donation and currently made half-way in contribution to the blood bank, adding that HOPSA would make it an annual event to continue and support the national blood service.

She commended the public to donate blood and encourage all recovered COVID- 19 patients to also donate to save lives.

Maame Kwaaba Stephens, brand Ambassador for National Blood Service and 1994 HOPSA member said the association organized the event as one of the major ways for them to fight COVID-19 because some people were hesitant to donate blood especially now that the disease becoming a life threatening one.

“It will be a shame to lose the lives of our loved ones, because we were not able to donate blood or the national blood service will get short of blood all because of this pandemic,” she added.

She said pints of blood were vaccines to make people survive and appealed to both Ghanaians and non-citizens to donate blood to help save the lives of people during these pandemic.

Ms Sandra Oduro, a donor shared her experience with GNA that she felt good donating and encouraged others to do same to save lives.

Ms Jessica Yeboah, another donor was proud and excited to have the opportunity to save lives.

HOPSA and friends of HOPSA were grateful to their sponsors Kasapreko company limited, Kaysen ltd and HOPSANS in general for their support.