Horn of Africa Hosts 24.5 Million Displaced Amid Regional Crises

The Horn of Africa region recorded 24.5 million refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) by March 2024, according to a joint report by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

While this marks a decline from 26.3 million displaced earlier, ongoing conflicts and climate shocks continue to drive instability.

Of the total, 18.9 million are IDPs displaced within their own countries, while 5.6 million are refugees and asylum seekers. The report noted modest improvements in security, particularly in Sudan and South Sudan, enabling some returns. However, fresh violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has uprooted nearly 70,000 people since February, with many fleeing to Burundi, which already hosts 89,000 Congolese refugees.

Egypt remains the largest host of Sudanese refugees at 1.5 million, followed by South Sudan (1.08 million) and Chad (769,716). Libya, Uganda, Ethiopia, and the Central African Republic also shelter significant numbers.

Conflict remains the primary driver of displacement, compounded by climate-related disasters such as floods and droughts, which exacerbate food insecurity. The agencies warned that without sustained humanitarian aid and political solutions, the region’s displacement crisis could worsen.

The UN called for increased international support to address root causes and bolster resilience among affected communities, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated regional responses to stabilize one of the world’s most vulnerable areas.