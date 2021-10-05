HortiFresh supports female-led horticultural businesses

To be able to access funding and remain competitive in the horticultural sector, 13 female-led horticulture business owners have been certified by HortiFresh through MDF West Africa.

The 13 participants successfully completed the first edition of the HortiFresh Female Business Accelerator Programme in Accra.

Mrs. Sheila Assibey-Yeboah the Programme Manager of HortiFresh in an interview the GNA the nine-month programme has been designed to focus on five key areas; business strategy, sales and marketing, human resource, business administration and financial management.

”The coaching programme aimed at strengthening the capacity of female entrepreneurs in the horticulture sector under the HortiFresh Access to Finance component,” she said.

She said it also addressed key challenges in the management of horticulture businesses and was to strengthen the capacity of the women and increase their knowledge and skills in the area of financial and business management.

“This will go a long way to position businesses in the horticulture sector for support from the financial sector and impact communities,” she added.

Madam Susanne Roelofsen Lead Business Development Services of MDF West Africa, the consulting and implementing partner for the programme expressed appreciation to HortiFresh for the opportunity to train the businesses and commended the entrepreneurs for their commitment and dedication to grow their businesses.

She said competition of the programme was a key milestone in getting their businesses ready to tap into opportunities available in the financial sector to sustain their operations.

She urged all the female entrepreneurs to adhere and implement the various elements of the programme in the day to day management of their businesses.

Mrs Dora Naana Amoah, the CEO, Caris Gold Services, a Fruit Juice Company and a beneficiary said the programme was insightful and beneficial to her looking at the models involved to make their businesses stand the test of time.

She said there were a lot of things she did not know coming in to the programme like auditing accounts and with the programme, she now has an audited account for the Company.

“It has actually being an eye opener participating in the programme,” she added.

Certificates and plaques were handed out to participants.

HortiFresh is a programme supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands which has prioritized commercial agriculture in its strategic plan of moving from aid to trade.

Its mission is to establish “a sustainable and internationally competitive fruit and vegetable sector that contributes to inclusive economic growth, food and nutrition security” in Ghana and Ivory Coast with the aim of reaching 15,000 farmers and increasing their productivity by 20 per cent by 2021 and consists of two components: fruits and vegetables.