Hosi to Mahama: Enforce Asset Declaration Deadline or Risk Credibility

Economic analyst Senyo Hosi has urged President John Mahama to back his recent directive on asset declarations with decisive action, arguing that failure to dismiss appointees who miss the March 31, 2025, deadline would undermine public trust in his leadership.

Hosi’s call follows Mahama’s pledge to publicly declare his assets and mandate his prospective appointees to do the same—a move framed as a step toward curbing corruption and restoring accountability.

“Leadership isn’t about pronouncements; it’s about consequences. If by April 1st any appointee hasn’t complied, fire them. Otherwise, you’re not serious about governance,” Hosi declared during a February 22 appearance on KeyPoints, a political talk show. His remarks tap into longstanding public frustration over Ghana’s lax enforcement of asset declaration laws, which critics argue have rendered the process a symbolic gesture rather than a tool for transparency.

The push for stricter compliance comes amid heightened scrutiny of government spending and ethical standards. Hosi, known for his advocacy on fiscal discipline, tied the asset declaration mandate to broader systemic reforms, including austerity measures for official travel. He criticized the routine use of business-class flights for short-haul trips by ministers, calling the practice fiscally irresponsible. “Why spend $1,000 on a 45-minute flight to Nigeria when economy class costs $300? These choices reflect a culture of entitlement,” he argued.

Hosi further proposed centralizing travel rewards accrued by public officials, suggesting that frequent flyer miles generated through state-funded trips should belong to the government, not individuals. “If the state pays for travel, the benefits should return to the state. This isn’t complicated—it’s basic accountability,” he said. The idea aligns with growing demands to rein in discretionary spending, particularly as Ghana navigates economic recovery efforts.

Political observers note that Hosi’s challenge strikes at the heart of Ghana’s governance challenges, where grand promises often collide with weak enforcement. Asset declaration, mandated by the 1992 Constitution, has historically been treated as a bureaucratic formality, with no mechanism for public verification or penalties for non-compliance. “Politicians declare assets in sealed envelopes, and that’s the last we hear of it. Without transparency and consequences, the system is toothless,” said governance researcher Akosua Agyepong.

Mahama’s team has yet to clarify how compliance with the asset directive will be monitored or enforced, leaving room for skepticism. Analysts warn that without concrete steps—such as public disclosure of declarations or an independent audit body—the initiative risks being dismissed as another political gimmick. Meanwhile, Hosi’s travel proposals have reignited debates over privilege within public service, with civil society groups urging all parties to adopt tangible austerity measures ahead of the 2024 elections.

As pressure mounts for leaders to match rhetoric with action, Mahama’s handling of these demands could define his credibility in a polarized political climate. For citizens weary of empty promises, the message is clear: accountability isn’t a checkbox—it’s a culture forged by what leaders reward, what they punish, and what they dare to change.