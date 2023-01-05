Hospital appeals for support to complete abandoned maternity ward

The management of the Tafo government hospital in the Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti region, has appealed to the government to complete the maternity block which had been abandoned since 2003.

It also called on individuals and corporate organizations to come to support the facility to help complete the block to reduce congestion and untimely death of women during labour.

The block, which was started by the former Member of Parliament for the area Dr Akoto Osei in 2003 to ease crowding at the hospital, had stalled and was affecting quality maternal and child health delivery at the facility.

Mr Adu Amankwaa, Administrator of the hospital told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, there was an urgent need to complete the block to provide conducive environment for women in labour and health staff to ensure safe delivery and effective pediatric care.

He said the Tafo government hospital which catered for the people of the Tafo Municipality and its adjoining communities needed massive infrastructural expansion to support quality healthcare delivery.

Mr Amankwaa called on the people in the area to rally support for the only government health facility to provide quality healthcare for them.